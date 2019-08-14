Murad pays homage to father of the nation

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that India’s aggression and atrocities in held Kashmir is a threat to peace in the region; therefore, the United Nations must summon its session to stop the killing of innocent Kashmiri people, including women and children.

This he said on Wednesday while talking to media just after paying homage to the Father of Nation, Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, by laying a floral wreath on his grave, offering Dateh and recording his impressions in the visitors’ book.

He said that the killing of innocent people in held Kashmir and denying their rights were sheer violations of the UN resolutions. “We have to forge and demonstrate national unity to expose the India aggression to the international community,” he said and added that the Indian government had banned media coverage in held Kashmir but even then “we have to raise our voice to expose them”.

He termed the statement [of foreign minister] that “we may not be welcomed in the United Nations Security Council” as a manifestation of giving up much before contesting the case, but he warned that we would never allow the government to give up and even if it did so, the Pakistan Peoples Party leadership with the support of the nation would contest the case.

He recalled that when Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had taken up the case of India aggression in the United Nations, he was all alone and had no international support, but with his statesmanship and political wisdom he gathered international support and pleaded the case vigorously.

Shah said that this was the reason he was calling for national unity.

Replying to a question, he said that the federal government in violation of human rights and jail manual shifted ailing Faryal Talpur from hospital to the Adiyala Jail in late hours. He termed it a dictatorial attitude.

To another question, the chief minister said that despite heavy rains he, his cabinet members, administration and local bodies and civic agencies remained on roads continuously for days, including the night before Eid-ul-Azha, to help people. “We managed to drain out water from the roads and low-lying areas of Madras Society, Scheme 33, Yousif Goth of District West and Sindhi Muslim Society,” he said. He added that now all the roads were clear.

To another question, Shah said that the water accumulated in front of the KMC head office was drained out by the Sindh government. “We all, including the mayor Karachi, worked hard,” he admitted and said he would not do politics and blame game on civic service in Karachi.

Homage to Quaid

The chief minister said that he along with his cabinet members had come to visit the Mazar-e-Quaid to pay respect and homage to the father of the nation. He was a great statement and true leader who liberated the Muslims of the subcontinent and gave us a separate country.

He laid a floral wreath on the grave of the Quaid-i-Azam, offered Fateh and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.

He then went to the courtyard of the Mazar where diplomats of different countries were seated.