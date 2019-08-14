close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Police arrest hundreds for wheelie doing, aerial firing

National

August 15, 2019

LAHORE: Lahore police registered 379 cases and arrested 485 persons during the last three days including the Independence Day on the charges of wheelie-doing. The police also arrested 26 persons on charges violating a ban on firing into the air. Around 193 wheelie-doers were arrested from Sadar police division, 125 from Model Town, 112 from Cantt, 38 from City and 17 from Civil Lines division. Police arrested the law violators mainly from Canal Bank Road, Jail Road and Ferozpur Road. Meanwhile, police registered 75 cases and arrested 96 persons for collecting hides illegally.

