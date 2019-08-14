Shahbaz suffers sprain, advised bed rest for a week

LAHORE: PML-N President and leader of the opposition in National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, suspended his political activities for at least one week on the advice of his physicians after he suffered a sprained ankle here on Wednesday. According to party spokesperson Marriyum Aurengzeb, Shahbaz suffered twist in ankle when he received a shove while getting down from a stage where he had addressed a ceremony in connection with the Independence Day. He was taken to Ittefaq Hospital, where doctors found his ankle sprained. Doctors said the fresh sprain in ankle aggravated pain in discs of the spine, which Shahbaz Sharif had been facing for a long time. Doctors advised him to take complete bed rest for at least one week so that the pain in the spinal discs could not further aggravate. The opposition leader was scheduled to address a rally and public meeting in connection with the Independence Day in Muzaffarabad on Thursday. However, now he would be represented by PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal and other party leaders, added the spokesperson.