Mika Singh banned for performing in Pakistan

MUMBAI: The Federation Of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), the mother body of all the 24 crafts of filmmaking, has banned singer Mika Singh aka Amrik Singh from any performance, recording, playback singing and acting in India 'irrevocably forever', international media reported on Wednesday. The step was taken after Mika's performance at an event in Pakistan amid spiralling diplomatic uncertainty between the neighbours after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Indian held Kashmir. A 30-second video clip tweeted by a Pakistani journalist showed Mika performing at an event after India's August 5 decision, and despite New Delhi severing all artistic and social ties with Islamabad in the aftermath of the removal of the Article 370 of the Constitution. The FWICE issued a statement on Wednesday in which they stated they are "deeply pained and anguished by the performance of singer, Mika Singh alias Amrik Singh at the wedding of former President of Pakistan Pervez Musharraf's cousin's daughter in Karachi, followed by height of tension and broken relations between India and Pakistan, which is shocking, shameful and shattering".