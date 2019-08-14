Kashmir part and parcel of Pakistan: CM

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has congratulated the nation on the auspicious Independence Day of Pakistan. Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony at Hazoori Bagh on the eve of Independence Day the chief minister said, Independence Day is a thanks-giving day and a day to reiterate our firm commitment and resolve.
