Nation celebrates Independence Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

ISLAMABAD: The Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated Wednesday with national zeal fervour as Kashmir Solidarity Day to express full support to Kashmiri brethren reeling from renewed Indian repression. The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques after Fajr prayer for peace progress and prosperity of the country and liberation of the occupied territories of the Muslims. Thirty one gun salute was offered in Islamabad while 21-gun salute in all the four provincial headquarters Gilgit and Muzaffarabad.

Elaborate arrangements were made to mark the day in a befitting manner. The news and current affairs channel of state-run radio aired special marathon transmission from 07 00:am to 12 00:pm. During the special marathon transmission interviews sound bites and expressions of prominent personalities regarding Pakistan Movement and struggle of Kashmiri people against Indian’s suppression were broadcast.

The main flag hoisting ceremony was held in Islamabad. Addressing the ceremony President Dr Arif Alvi emphatically renewed Pakistan’s unflinching support to Kashmiri people until they get right to self-determination.

He said that they (Pakistan) will not leave them alone at any stage. Kashmiris and Pakistanis are one. “Our grief is common as their tears move our hearts. We were with them we are standing with them and will continue to do so,” the president said.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were also held in Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta. Change of guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam.

A smartly turned out contingent of the cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy assumed the guards duties at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Commodore Irfan Taj of Pakistan Navy was the chief guest of ceremony. He inspected the guard of honour and presented national salute to the Father of the Nation. The chief guest also laid floral wreath at the mazar-e-Quaid, offered fateha and recorded his impressions in the visitors’ book.

An impressive ceremony of Change of guards was held at the tomb of the poet of the east Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Lahore on Wednesday in connection with Independence Day. During the ceremony a smartly turned contingent of the Pakistan Army assumed the charge of the guards duty from the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab). General Officer Commander Major General Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion. Later he laid a floral wreath on the grave of Allama Iqbal and offered fateha.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the main function in connection with Independence Day was held at Governor’s House Peshawar on Wednesday. Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman hoisted the national flag. Collective prayers were also prayed for development and prosperity of the country and liberation of Indian Held Kashmir.

Similar function was also held at Civil Secretariat Peshawar where provincial information minister Shaukat Yousafzai hoisted the national flag.

National flag hoisting ceremony was also held at Pakistan Railways Divisional Superintendent office and Rescue 1122 office Peshawar.

Functions of similar nature were also held at Sra Rogha tehsil of tribal district South Waziristan district Orakzai and Mohmand.

A rally was also taken out in Parachinar Kurram to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

In Gilgit the main function of Independence Day and Solidarity Day with Kashmiris was held in Chinar Garden. Deputy Speaker GB Assembly Jaffarullah Khan was the chief guest and hoisted the national flag laid wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. Contingent of GB Scouts and GB Police presented guard of honour at the Yadgar. Speaking on the occasion he condemned Indian government’s revocation of Article 370 and abrogation of special status of Indian Held Kashmir.

Expressing solidarity with Kashmiris he said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan are extending their support to their Kashmiri brethren. He demanded United Nations to restore the special status of the valley.

Rallies were also taken out in Gilgit and other districts to express solidarity with Kashmir people.