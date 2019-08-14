Civilian martyred in Indian unprovoked firing at LoC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia here at the Foreign Office (FO) and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

The Indian envoy was summoned by Director General (South Asia and Saarc) Dr Mohammad Faisal over the unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Indian forces on August 13 (Tuesday) in Hot Spring Sector in which a 38-year old innocent civilian Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of village Laychayal, was martyred, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

The unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations. The spokesman said, "The deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights and humanitarian laws."

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation," he added.

The Director General (SA & Saarc) urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate the current and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire in letter and spirit, and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He asked the Indian to permit the United Nations Military Observer Group to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.