Man dies after car falls from bridge

LAHORE: A 45-year-old man was killed while two others sustained injuries when a car fell down from Garhi Shahu overhead bridge here on Wednesday.

Police removed the body to morgue while the injured were shifted to Services Hospital. The deceased was identified as Ghulam Rasool, son of Asghar, while the injured as Moeen, 16, son of Naeem and Sabir, 47, son of Muhammad Ali. Rescue 1122 official said the car driver lost control over the vehicle due to which car collided with the wall of the bridge, flew up and then fell down. As a result, a man died on the spot while others received multiple injuries.

INJUREd: A stray kite twine entangled around the neck of a biker and cut his throat near Ravi Bridge. The victim was identified as Ilyas, 35, son of Rasheed. He was shifted to Mayo Hospital. The incident exposed slackness of City Division police in implementing a ban on kite flying.

Boy hit to death: A six-year-old boy was killed by a speeding car on MM Alam Road here on Wednesday. The victim identified as Zahid Shabir was crossing a road when a rashly driven car ran over him, resulting into his death. Police shifted the body to morgue and started tracing the car through Safe City cameras. firing: Some car riders opened firing in the air on Canal Road on Independence Day on Wednesday. The car riders brandished their arms and fired shots in the air.