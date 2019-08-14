Campuses celebrate I-Day as Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE: The educational institutions of the provincial metropolis observed Independence Day with national fervour and zeal and with special prayers for independence of Kashmir and prosperity of the country.

Addressing a flag hoisting ceremony in connection with Independence Day outside VC office at Punjab University’s New Campus on Wednesday, Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed said: “Pakistan was established after great sacrifices of our ancestors and today’s sacrifices would also make Kashmir a part of Pakistan.”

PU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar, faculty members, administrative officers, employees and children were present on the occasion. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmed said international community must take immediate notice of human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir. He said Pakistan government and the people expressed solidarity with Kashmiris and we condemned India for its barbaric and terrorist activities in the occupied area. He said that as per Quaid-i-Azam’s directives, we must burn the midnight oil to make this country great.

He said we must make efforts to achieve the goals under which our country was created. He said that Pakistan Army was the best army in the world which was defending every inch of the country. He said Pakistani scientists had played their role in making Pakistan an invincible country.

The VC also paid tribute to the martyrs of Army and Police who sacrificed their lives for the country. Later, Pro-VC Prof Dr Saleem Mazhar offered prayer for Pakistan’s prosperity and liberation of Kashmir from India. The participants also raised slogans of “Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan.”

The Government College University (GCU) Lahore academia celebrated the 72th Independence Day of Pakistan with special prayers for independence of Kashmir and prosperity of Pakistan.

Addressing the flag-hoisting ceremony at the university’s historical Bukhari Auditorium, Vice Chancellor Prof Hassan Shah said they stood in solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir who were braving the most brutal genocide perpetrated by the Indian government.

“We vehemently condemn the human rights violation of the innocent civilians at the hands of Indian army. We also condemn the unlawful violations of the Line of Control and cruel targeting of the civilians living on the Pakistani side by the Indian army,” he added.

The GCU VC further said they must continue to raise their voice to unequivocally to support the Kashmiris’ quest for freedom and to compel the Indian government to let go of their contemptuous control of the Kashmiris against their will.

Prof Shah added that freedom was the inalienable right of every human being acknowledged by the UN Charter and the injunctions of all the religions of the world. “Kashmiris deserve it as much as any other people of the world,” he said.

Prof Hassan Shah also said that they still had a long way to go for realising the dreams of our founder. "We should work hard and raise our educational levels to compete with the rest of the world and our neighboring country and to create a just equitable and tolerant Pakistan," he concluded.

Earlier, the Vice Chancellor along with academic heads hoisted the national flag in university’s Bukhari Auditorium while the entire GCU faculty and staff were in attendance. It was followed by presentation of national songs by the GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society.

Similarly, the University of Education also celebrated the Independence Day with national fervour and zeal at all campuses of University of Education. The central flag hoisting ceremony was held at the main Campus of University of Education, Township.

The Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam hoisted the national flag. All the directors/principals, faculty members and staff of the university was present on that occasion.

While addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said: “Today we stood protected just because of our independence. Today we are gathered here to pay tribute to the hard work, dedication, struggle and endeavours of our forefathers in the great cause of independence. We should not forget the efforts of our great Quaid Muhammad Ali Jinnah and his team.” He said the Muslims of Sub-Continent got independence because of the principles of unity, faith and discipline, so let us pledge to work with the same zeal and zest to make Pakistan a progressive, developed and strong country.

While talking about the plight of Kashmiris, the Vice Chancellor said: “We must launch a well thought and well planned aggressive diplomatic campaign against Indian atrocities in Indian held Kashmir so that the world community could come to know the exact situation and raise voice for the just struggle of innocent Kashmiri Muslims. However, we should not forget that diplomacy without the power of gun could not be guaranteed to work successfully.”

At the end of the ceremony, the national anthem was also played and special prayers were offered for the solidarity and prosperity of Pakistan. The University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) also celebrated 72nd Independence Day in a befitting manner and organised a flag hoisting ceremony, national anthem and walk to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

The day began with Quran Khawani and special prayers in the university mosque for the martyrs and for the progress and prosperity of the country and university. Later a flag-hoisting ceremony was arranged at City Campus.

Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani hoisted the national flag while faculty members, staff and students attended in large numbers. Prof Dr Masood Rabbani led the walk while a number of faculty members and staff participated. The walk participants demanded an end to bloodshed of innocent Kashmiri people.

Similar flag-hoisting ceremonies and walks were also held at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki, College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang Campus, Para-Veterinary Institute Karor Lal-Eason Layyah and Khan Bahadur Chaudhary Mushtaq Ahmad Para-Veterinary School (KBCMA CVAS) Narowal.

Saluting the nation and its freedom fighters on Pakistan’s 72nd Independence Day, principal, staff and students of Govt MAO College Lahore also celebrated the occasion to show solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

Principal Prof Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan along with the Vice Principal Prof Riaz Ahmed Hashmee and chairpersons of all departments hoisted the national flag. Prof Zahid Aziz Khan, Chairperson Department of Political Science spoke with reference to the Independence of Pakistan and Kashmir.

Students also participated and expressed their feelings about Pakistan and Kashmir through speeches and National Songs. Principal Prof Dr Farhan Ebadat Yar Khan in his address said the youth needed to understand the contribution and sacrifice that was made by the forefathers of the nation. He stressed that Pakistan was a peaceful nuclear state and it would play its role in the region to bring peace but not at the cost of Kashmir.

He stressed Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and India would have to give the people of Kashmir the right to self-determination which was promised to them through UN Charter. He urged the youth to stand united with Kashmiris. The event concluded with prayers for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan and the region.

A national flag hoisting ceremony was held at the office of Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISE) in which a number of board’s employees participated. Similarly, public sector colleges and schools also organised events to celebrate the Independence Day.