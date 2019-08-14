City turns into green and white

LAHORE: Provincial metropolis turned into green and white as a huge number of citizens came out on city roads on Wednesday to celebrate Independence Day while celebrations were also held at government offices and other places.

Wagah Border was the most visited destination of the citizens as thousands of people clad in green dresses went there and witnessed flag hoisting ceremony and other activities arranged by Pakistan Rangers in order to celebrate Independence Day.

LDA office building at Johar Town was beautifully illuminated which attracted a large number of people from other areas of the city as well. All important buildings across the city, including Town Hall, Wapda House and etc were also illuminated to mark the occasion.

Heavy contingents of police were deployed in city and barricades were installed on all major roads to stop speeding vehicles especially motorcycles. Traffic jams were also witnessed on The Mall, Canal Bank Road, Jail Road and other important roads due to the police pickets and barricades. Citizens clad in green and white dresses were seen flooding city roads on motorbikes, cars, bicycles, trucks, tractors and even donkey carts. Everyone was happy and cheering. Many have painted their faces, many decorated their vehicles with the green and white theme, blowing horns and playing loud music. They were dancing on the roads, making selfies and movies and uploading them on social media networks.

Independence Day celebrations started with Quran Khawani at Hazoori Bagh after which change of guard took place at the Mazar-e-Iqbal. Flag hosting ceremonies also took place at various places. Special prayers were offered for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country while liberation of Kashmir from Indian forces was also the talk of the town. The main ceremony of display of fireworks to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan was cancelled by Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA). However, firework display took place at various places as well as at individual level. Ceremonies also took place at private housing schemes in the city at mid-night where musical concerts of national songs were also arranged.

Several organisations also arranged tree plantation activities across the city in which students participated. Meanwhile, a graceful ceremony was held at Wapda House to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal. Lahore Waste Management Company marked Independence Day with full zeal and zest.

Albayrak Waste Management also arranged an Independence Day cake cutting ceremony at Liberty Market. Albayrak Waste Management Managing Director Cagri Ozel and LWMC MD Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti cut the cake to mark the day. Officials of Albayrak and LWMC, sanitary workers and citizens joined the event. Speaking on the occasion, participants of the event said that they aimed at celebrating this occasion with those who were in the field for last three days to provide citizens with a clean environment on Eid.