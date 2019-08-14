close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
AFP
August 15, 2019

'No-deal Brexit would betray Britain'

Business

AFP
August 15, 2019

London: A no-deal Brexit would betray Britain´s decision to leave the European Union, former finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday, as he slammed Prime Minister Boris Johnson´s "wrecking" approach to negotiations.

Hammond, who quit as chancellor just hours before Johnson took over from Theresa May on July 24, said there was no popular or parliamentary mandate for a no-deal Brexit, saying most people wanted an orderly exit from the EU.

"No-deal would be a betrayal of the 2016 referendum result. It must not happen," he wrote in The Times newspaper.

He said it could turn Britain into "a diminished and inward-looking little England".

The British parliament three times rejected the withdrawal agreement May negotiated with Brussels, with many MPs troubled by the "backstop" -- a mechanism that would keep the UK in EU customs arrangements to prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

