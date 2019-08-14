Elders stage walk-out from Independence Day function

GHALLANAI: The tribal elders staged walk-out from the function held on the occasion of the Independence Day in Mohmand district on Wednesday.

The tribal elders and officials had assembled in Ghallanai to mark the Independence Day when the incident happened. The elders walked out of the function as soon as the district police officer arrived.

The officials of the deputy commissioner’s office tried to convince the tribal elders to get back to the function, but to no avail.

The elders said they had not been consulted and taken into confidence while merging the erstwhile Fata with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“The tribal people rendered tremendous sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir, but they were completely ignored while making the major decision to merge Fata with KP,” said an elder.

“We don’t accept the police system. We cannot sit with the police officials in a function like this,” he added.

In the past also, the tribal elders staged protests and even resorted to sit-in to condemn the arrival of police officers in Mohmand district.