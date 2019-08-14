close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Blood feud claims two lives

Peshawar

BANNU: Two persons, including personnel of Frontier Constabulary, were killed in the exchange of fire in the limits of Mirakhel Police Station on Wednesday, official sources said. They said two rival groups exchanged gunfire in Mirakhel village over an old enmity, leaving two persons dead. The slain persons were identified as Arifullah, a resident of Khawar Killay, and Barkatullah, belonging to Manduri village, a security squad to Regional Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan.

