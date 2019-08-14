Two drown in Karak

KARAK: Two youngsters drowned in Zebi dam Wednesday while taking selfies. Police and local people said that three friends identified as Junaid, Zohaib and Aslam, residents of Ahmadabad at Takht-e-Nusrati tehsil, went to Zebi dam for a picnic. After some time, they started taking selfies but lost balance and fell into the deep water.

The local divers present on the occasion started the search for them as there were crowds of people in the dam area. One of them, Aslam, was saved alive from the water and immediately rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Karak, where the doctors declared his condition stable.

The bodies of the other two first cousins, Junaid and Zohaib, were recovered after several hours of hectic efforts by the divers. Social activists including Shafir Khattak, Hayat Khattak, Abdul Waheed and others expressed astonishment over the presence of such a huge number of visitors near the water and questioned the imposition of the Section-144 by Karak deputy commissioner on taking bath in the dam.