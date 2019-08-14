Pakistan, Kashmir flags adorn bazaars, roads as youth display zeal

PESHAWAR: Like other parts of the country, the people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa hoisted the national and Kashmir flags on the rooftops, bazaars, vehicles, bazaars, roads and other public places to celebrate the Independence Day and express solidarity with the people of the held valley.

The youth with both flags on the vehicles and motorcycles, continued to ride through the main bazaars and roads chanting slogans.

The children seemed more active by having faces and vehicles painted and joined the youths in celebrating and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, who had been kept under curfew for the last 10 days.

The same spirit of jubilations was witnessed among youths, elders and children alike in various main bazaars and main roads in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera, Charsadda, and elsewhere.

Several shops in the provincial metropolis and adjoining villages were selling flags, masks, clothes, balloons, and other decorated items which carried the Independence Day messages and sayings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

The banners carrying slogans “Kashmir Banay ga Pakistan” and flags of Kashmir were displayed on the main road in Peshawar.

The visitors took a keen interest in the photos exhibited outside the historic Qilla Bala Hisar, which highlighted the atrocities of the Indian forces against the innocent Muslims.An elderly citizen, Suleman Shah, sitting alongside the road, complained that children were making a lot noise, which disturbed the people like him. According to him, the people should have celebrated the events but riding motorcycles, auto rickshaw and other automobiles could be dangerous. He said his son had purchased various items for his grandchildren and that had overburdened the parents financially. The man in mid-70s, was critical of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for snatching rights from the people in occupied Kashmir. He urged the government and opposition parties in Pakistan to sink differences and jointly raise voice for the rights of the Kashmiris living in the occupied Kashmir.