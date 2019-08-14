Pakistan to continue moral, diplomatic support to Kashmiri people: religious affairs minister

ISLAMABAD: The Minister for Religious Affairs, Noorul Haq Qadari, while addressing a ceremony in connection with Independence and Kashmir Solidarity Day in Makkah on Wednesday, said Pakistan would continue moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people struggling for their right of self-determination.

The minister said that slogan of freedom of held Kashmir has become voice of every Kashmiri, and they would continue to get political and diplomatic support from Pakistan.