PPP leader says India can’t subdue Kashmiris

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Khanzada Khan said on Tuesday that India lived in a fool’s paradise to think it could suppress the Kashmiris with the use of force and by revoking Article 370 of the Constitution.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the people of Pakistan could not celebrate Eidul Azha and Independence Day due to injustices of the Indian government with the innocent Kashmiri Muslims. He said that the United States could not win the hearts and minds of people in Afghanistan with the use of force. The struggle of the Kashmiris would intensify their efforts would yield fruit, Khanzada Khan said.

Despite deploying thousands of troops and blocking the entire valley, he added that the Indian government knew that it could not control and suppress the Muslims. Senator Khanzada Khan said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has highlighted the issue of Kashmir by unilaterally revoking Article 370 and violating international laws and resolutions of the United Nations. The PPP leader vowed to continue extending moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris and would not allow India to usurp their constitutional rights.

He said the Muslim Ummah world should play its role instead of remaining silent. The PPP leader said the people of Pakistan would extend support and love to the people of the held Kashmir on August 14 and also observe August 15 as black day.

The Indian government, he said, should keep in mind that despite the use of force and its military might, it would face defeat at the hands of Muslims in held Kashmir. Senator Khanzada Khan observed that the people of Pakistan supported the Kashmiris in the struggle. He said that Pakistan would stand by the Kashmiris till the independence of the occupied valley.