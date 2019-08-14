Babara firing victims remembered

CHARSADDA: Rejecting the government policies as a complete failure, Awami National Party (ANP) general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain on Tuesday termed Imran Khan as a powerless prime minister.

"The decisions are being taken somewhere else while Imran is working as puppet prime minister," he told a gathering to pay homage to the victims of Babara massacre which occurred on August 12, 1948.

"Imran Khan is now shedding crocodile tears after selling Kashmir," he maintained. ANP provincial president Aimal Wali Khan, district head Shakil Umarzai and others were present on the occasion.

Mian Iftikhar shed light on the sacrifice of the Babara martyrs and recalled that hundreds of defenceless members of the Khudai Khidmatgar Movement were martyred in Babara in Charsadda.

The ANP leader said that China was not interested to invest in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. He added that the government had offended China by sharing the details of this mega project with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The nationalist politician said that horse-trading took place in the no-confidence proceedings against the Senate chairman. He said that now it was the responsibility of the political parties to pinpoint and identify the black sheep and their masters.

On the held Kashmir, Mian Iftikhar said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken the US, China and the Arab countries into confidence before revoking Article 370 and 35-A. He said that Hafiz Saeed was arrested to appease the US. The ANP leader added that his party wanted the restoration of peace to Afghanistan as a result of the talks.