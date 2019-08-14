close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

Three soldiers injured in Mir Ali blast

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2019

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of security forces sustained injuries in a roadside explosion in Mir Ali tehsil in Miranshah district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that the security forces personnel were on patrol in Bechi area when an explosive device planted on roadside went off after being hit by their van. Three soldiers identified as Subedar Nazar, Havaldar Azhar and Sepoy Adnan were wounded. The injured soldiers were shifted to the military camp hospital.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan