Three soldiers injured in Mir Ali blast

MIRANSHAH: Three personnel of security forces sustained injuries in a roadside explosion in Mir Ali tehsil in Miranshah district on Tuesday, official sources said. They said that the security forces personnel were on patrol in Bechi area when an explosive device planted on roadside went off after being hit by their van. Three soldiers identified as Subedar Nazar, Havaldar Azhar and Sepoy Adnan were wounded. The injured soldiers were shifted to the military camp hospital.