close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
BR
Bureau report
August 15, 2019

Jeep rally held to express solidarity with Kashmiris

National

BR
Bureau report
August 15, 2019

PESHAWAR: The district administration and Frontier 4x4 Club on Tuesday held a jeep rally to express solidarity with the people of held Kashmir.

According to a handout, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar led the rally participated by about 60 four by 4x4 jeeps. The rally started from the Hayatabad Flyover and went through the University Road, the Zakori Bridge on the Grand Trunk Road and culminated at the Hayatabad Sports Complex. Talking to reporters, DC Peshawar Mohammad Ali Asghar said it would send a positive message to the world that Pakistan stood by the Kashmiris in their struggle.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan