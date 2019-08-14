Blood feud claims two lives in Bannu

BANNU: Two persons, including personnel of Frontier Constabulary, were killed in the exchange of fire in the limits of Mirakhel Police Station on Wednesday, official sources said.

They said two rival groups exchanged gunfire in Mirakhel village over an old enmity, leaving two persons dead. The slain persons were identified as Arifullah, a resident of Khawar Killay, and Barkatullah, belonging to Manduri village, a security squad to Regional Police Officer of Dera Ismail Khan. The police reached the scene and collected pieces of evidence and started investigation after registering the case.