Independence Day celebrated across Sindh with traditional zeal, fervour

SUKKUR: The 73nd Independence Day was celebrated with traditional zeal and enthusiasm across Sindh reminding of the uncountable sacrifices rendered for the independence. Flag hoisting ceremonies, parades, rallies and seminars were held across Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Naushaharoferoz, Badin, Ummarkot, Larkana and other towns and cities of the Sindh.

In line with the government’s announcement of celebrating the Independence Day as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ to reiterate moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiris, flags of Azad Kashmir were hoisted along side those of Pakistan.

The divisional commissioners with DIGPs in their respective divisions and deputy commissioners with SSPs and zilla chairmen hoisted the national flags. In schools and colleges, teachers and students also celebrated the day where quiz, painting, national song competitions and other programmes were held.

An Azadi Walk was held in which the children paraded with the national flag. A large number of children and other people dressed in the traditional green and white colours of the national flag added colour to the ceremonies.

The University of Sindh, Jamshoro, also celebrated the day with enthusiasm and fervour amid series of events. The main feature of the day-long celebrations was a function at the vice chancellor’s house where the VC Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat hoisted the national flag along with deans of various faculties, directors of institutes, centres, heads of academic departments and administrative sections.

This was followed by peformance of the national song “Sohni Dharti Allah Rakhay”. The general officer commanding, Hyderabad, Major General Muhammad Kashif Azad, additional inspector general Hyderabad Division and several other senior officers attended the independence day events at the university.

Addressing the ceremony, the vice chancellor, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, highlighted the struggle for Independence narrating the sacrifices and the leadership role in gaining freedom from the British. Terming Pakistan as their pride, identity, love, Dr Burfat said the Independence Day serves as a reminder of the unforgettable commitment, conviction and success of the leaders under the awe-inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Referring to the Indian annexation of Kashmir, he said India is committing atrocities against the Kashmiris by keeping the entire population under curfew for the last 10 days. The Kashmiris were denied Eid prayers besides gagging the media to prevent the world from gaining knowledge of the atrocities. Dr Burfat expressed the hope that soon the Kashmiris would gain freedom from the clutches of India

The Khairpur Agricultural College of Engineering and Technology and Shah Abdul Latif University, Khairpur, also celebrated the Independence Day as “Kashmir Solidarity Day”.