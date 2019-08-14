close
Thu Aug 15, 2019
August 15, 2019

Tags at the toll plazas

Newspost

 
August 15, 2019

A couple of months back, the government took a wise decision to counter long queues of vehicles on the M-1, M-2 motorways toll plazas and set different deadlines to get tags installed on vehicles, followed by a strict warning that no vehicle shall be allowed on these motorways without the M-tag after the given timeline.

One can now witness that all M-tag booths on these motorways are being used by cash payment vehicles and commuters with tags on their vehicles have to wait for a longer time to cross toll plazas. Can the authorities concerned look into the issue and ensure implementation of the SOP made for smooth traffic flow and ease of commuters on motorways?

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

