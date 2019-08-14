Celtic count the cost of latest Champions League flop

LONDON: Celtic were left counting the cost on and off the field after exiting the Champions League in mid-August after a thrilling but agonising 4-3 home defeat to Romanian champions CFR Cluj.

The Scottish champions exited the third qualifying round 5-4 on aggregate having thrown away a promising position not just after a 1-1 draw in Transylvania last week, but having led twice on the night at Celtic Park on Wednesday.

“We had the lead and we’ve let it slip through our own decision making,” bemoaned Celtic manager Neil Lennon. “We’ve only ourselves to blame. If you don’t do the basics defensively well enough then at this level you get punished. We’ve let it go.” Celtic could have looked forward to a financial boost of around Â£30 million ($36 million) just for qualifying for the Champions League group stages had they clung on to the lead they held 10 minutes from time against Cluj and beaten Slavia Prague in the final qualifying round.

Instead, they must now win a playoff just to reach the Europa League group stages for the consolation prize of less than a third of that bounty. However, it is the continuing blow to Celtic’s prestige rather than the balance sheet that is of more concern to fans, who have grown frustrated at diminishing performances in Europe as the club has piled up cash reserves.

Celtic’s most recent accounts showed Â£38.6 million in the bank even before receiving compensation paid from Leicester for manager Brendan Rodgers in February and the sale of Kieran Tierney to Arsenal for a Scottish record Â£25 million.