Pro-Kashmir demo at Indian HC today: Cllr Zulfiqar

LONDON: Cllr Dr Zulfiqar Ali JP has urged all Kashmiris, Pakistanis and Indians — who oppose India’s unilateral decision of revoking Article 370 — to join a mass demonstration outside Indian High Commission in London on 15th August (today), in support of justice, equality and right to self-determination for Kashmiris as well as marking the day as black day.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, he said: “This unilateral action by India could have serious regional consequences and destabilise the whole region. India’s actions also meant Simla agreement has no status anymore. As such the only way the Kashmir situation can now be resolved is through the UN resolutions and by giving Kashmiris their inalienable right to self-determination.

“Pakistan government is exploring diplomatic channels as they are peace loving nation and looking towards others’ false promises for assistance. God helps those who help themselves. There is an urgent need to review all options to channelise efforts to seek a just and peaceful solution.”

He added: “Despite the international diplomacy efforts by Pakistan there does not seem to be any tangible international intervention. British Kashmiris are extremely disappointed at the stance taken by British government. This is a British legacy and places moral responsibility on this government to take proactive and assertive role to mediate or to force India to resolve this longstanding blemish on the record of Britain and the UN.

“United Kingdom and China, if sincere in helping Kashmiris, must call an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the seriousness of the issue. UNSC and other world powers must act and act now by forcing India to withdraw its decision of revoking Kashmir’s special status, restore normality in Kashmir, release political leaders from prisons and house arrest.

A UN Commission must be formed to develop a time-bound action plan to implement UN resolutions to give people of Kashmir their right to self-determination to choose their future.”