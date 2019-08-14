Israeli minister to be indicted for fraud

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general announced on Wednesday he intends to indict the country’s welfare minister on corruption allegations, one of a series of graft cases facing government officials. Haim Katz, 71, is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly introducing legislation to benefit a businessman who had managed his investments based on insider information, a justice ministry statement said. Attorney General Mandelblit´s decision follows a long-running investigation into Katz´s dealings with businessman Mordechai Ben-Ari.
JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general announced on Wednesday he intends to indict the country’s welfare minister on corruption allegations, one of a series of graft cases facing government officials. Haim Katz, 71, is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly introducing legislation to benefit a businessman who had managed his investments based on insider information, a justice ministry statement said. Attorney General Mandelblit´s decision follows a long-running investigation into Katz´s dealings with businessman Mordechai Ben-Ari.