Thu Aug 15, 2019
AFP
August 15, 2019

Israeli minister to be indicted for fraud

World

AFP
August 15, 2019

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general announced on Wednesday he intends to indict the country’s welfare minister on corruption allegations, one of a series of graft cases facing government officials. Haim Katz, 71, is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly introducing legislation to benefit a businessman who had managed his investments based on insider information, a justice ministry statement said. Attorney General Mandelblit´s decision follows a long-running investigation into Katz´s dealings with businessman Mordechai Ben-Ari.

