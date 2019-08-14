Israeli minister to be indicted for fraud

JERUSALEM: Israel’s attorney general announced on Wednesday he intends to indict the country’s welfare minister on corruption allegations, one of a series of graft cases facing government officials. Haim Katz, 71, is accused of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly introducing legislation to benefit a businessman who had managed his investments based on insider information, a justice ministry statement said. Attorney General Mandelblit´s decision follows a long-running investigation into Katz´s dealings with businessman Mordechai Ben-Ari.