Nafees urges world to recognise gravity of Kashmir’s situation

LONDON: Pakistan’s High Commissioner Nafees Zakaria on Wednesday called upon world powers to act promptly in recognising the gravity of the situation that emerged after India illegally revoked special status of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a statement, he was speaking at Pakistan’s Independence Day event, which was marked by flag hoisting ceremony and expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people at Pakistan High Commission.

A large number of people including MEPs, community leaders, members of Pakistani community, Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) officials, British friends of Pakistan and representatives of media attended the ceremony.

High Commissioner Zakaria hoisted the national flag on the tunes of the National Anthem. The messages of the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan were read out on the occasion.

In his address to the community, Zakaria highlighted the plight of the people in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK), especially due to India’s recent illegal actions — including imposition of curfew, deployment of additional paramilitary troops, killing and maiming of innocent Kashmiris and attempting to alter the demographic structure of Jammu and Kashmir region.He condemned the complete blackout in the held valley by India in violation of international law and relevant conventions. He also highlighted how India would be emboldened in its rampage of gross human rights violations in IoK if gone unchecked and unpunished. He urged the international community to call India to account for its heinous genocidal crimes in IoK, reverse the attempt to change its demographic nature, and resolve the dispute in accordance with UNSC Resolutions and the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The High Commissioner said: “Pakistan has always extended its moral, political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris’ struggle for self-determination. Pakistani nation stands in solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters in their hour of grief. Our leadership has been swift in taking all possible actions to advise the international community of the grave risks this Indian illegal move potentially entails.” He also forewarned of the perils to regional peace and security due to Indian illegal actions in IoK.

Zakaria appreciated members of British Parliament, Pakistani and Kashmiri diaspora and other communities for their solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

On the occasion, he also highlighted Pakistan’s improved investment portfolio and security situation, underscored the emergence of a highly digitised youth and consumer market and stressed upon Pakistani diaspora in UK to play their effective role in bringing investment to Pakistan, particularly under the ambit of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

He underlined the resolve and statesmanship of the Pakistani leadership in handling difficult situations facing the country, including the current situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On Pakistan-UK relations, the High Commissioner underscored the importance of deep rooted bilateral ties, and informed that constant stream of high level visits from the UK to Pakistan

was another manifestation of the mutually beneficial relations.

Sarah Peters, distinguished artist belonging to Pakistan’s Christian community sang beautiful national songs in her melodic voice. Salman Amanat Ali Khan, grandson of the renowned Pakistani legend Ustad Amanat Ali Khan, and Sohail, another local artist, also entertained the guests with the melodious tunes of Pakistan’s national songs.

In the end, the High Commissioner and his spouse cut the special cake prepared for the occasion. He was joined by colleagues from FCO, CEO UBL-UK, Pakistani community members, children and Ahmad Nawaz, a Pakistani student currently studying in the UK and an APS survivor.Similar events were also held at other four consulates of Pakistan in Birmingham, Bradford, Glasgow and Manchester.