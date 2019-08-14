Imran vows stern response over any Indian aggression

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned India of a stern response in case of any misadventure in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), as he cautioned that Pakistan would go to the “last extent to defend ourselves”.

Pakistan had information that India planned to intrude into the AJK but “our armed forces are fully vigilant and battle hardened to respond to any miscalculation in a befitting manner”, Khan said while addressing a special session of AJK Legislative Assembly on Wednesday to mark Pakistan’s Independence Day anniversary as Solidarity Day with Kashmiris.

The Prime Minister said wars were no solution to issues, but in case it was imposed upon Pakistan, it would evoke a “stronger response entailing serious consequences”. He said Pakistan’s battle-hardened armed forces had given huge sacrifices in the long war on terror. “The whole nation is ready to face any challenge. We are ready to face all the challenges and will go to the last extent to defend ourselves, and will not bow before any threat,” he added.

Khan said the Modi government had more dangerous plans in order to divert the world attention from the grave situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Khan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had committed a strategic blunder and played his last card over the occupied Kashmir which would cost him heavily. The Kashmir issue was being internationalised, he said, adding he had raised the issue with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and United States President Donald Trump.

The world now realised the dangers posed by the RSS ideology and the unilateral moves by India in the IoK, he added. He assured the AJK political leadership and assembly that he took it as his responsibility to fight the case of Kashmir at all the world fora and would continue raising voice across the globe as its ambassador.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati, Leader of House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Minister for Kashmir Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam were present in the session.

Later, in a meeting with prominent leaders of AJK and Hurriyat Conference here, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the whole Pakistani nation stood by their Kashmiri brethren in the most difficult time and the country would keep up extending moral, diplomatic and political support to them.

He said Pakistan would highlight the Kashmir cause at every international forum. His presence in the capital city of AJK on the country’s Independence Day manifested that Pakistan stood by the Kashmiri people, he added.

The Kashmiri leaders thanked the Prime Minister for observing the Independence Day as Solidarity Day with the Kashmiris and for visiting Muzaffarabad where he addressed the AJK Legislative Assembly.

The Kashmiri leaders apprised the Prime Minister that India had crossed all limits of brutalities in the occupied Kashmir, which was unprecedented in any civilized world. They told the Prime Minister that the citizens had been confined and rendered incommunicado by suspending all communication networks, including telephone and internet.

He said the people living on Pakistani side of the Line of Control were unaware of the condition of their family members living on the other side. It was told that the Kashmiri leadership had been placed under house-arrest, besides putting the writers, journalists and teachers behind the bars in sheer violation of the international humanitarian laws.