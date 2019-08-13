Power outages on Eid day in Malakwal

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MALAKWAL: People of city feeder faced severe troubles when they were left with no electricity during the first Eid day. ccording to locals, the power outages caused severe troubles to them. They urged Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Federal Minister forWater and Power to look into the matter and take a strict action against the responsible elements.
