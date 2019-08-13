Independence Day

August 14, 1947 was the day our lovely nation Pakistan came into being. It was the day Quaid-a-Azam's wish got fulfilled and his efforts for Pakistan bore fruit. Though he is not with us to celebrate the day, his name is forever in our hearts. He gave Muslims a unique nation to live a life on their own way of living. The Pakistan where we currently live is facing various problems and has many enemies but we need to tolerate and work hard to prove those wrong who say that Pakistan a backward country.

We should celebrate independence day in such a manner that everyone should know that there is a nation which is not only a nuclear power but a united and educated power.

Waqar Moosa

Kech