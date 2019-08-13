close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
Better bureaucrats

In Naya Pakistan we need a neutral and competent bureaucracy, not a politicized bureaucracy. We need a bureaucracy which understands the clear distinction between ‘politics' and 'administration' and strives to run organizations in an organizational way, not as personal fiefdoms or political constituencies.

It is unfortunate that in many public-sector organizations such persons are placed in authority positions who make appointments, both permanent or contractual, transfers, promotions and other career decisions of employees on personal whims and wishes, not on merit. The need of the hour is that visionary and selfless sort of persons be appointed as heads of different public-sector organizations so that they can enhance organizational efficiency and justice in services.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

