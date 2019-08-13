close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
August 14, 2019

Man drowned

National

 
August 14, 2019

SIALKOT: A man drowned into River Chenab while trying to rescue a buffalo. According to police, Muhammad Waris jumped into the river near Marala Head Works to rescue one of his buffaloes and drowned. Efforts were underway to retrieve the body from the river by Rescue 1122. Meanwhile, a man was shot ded on Tuesday. According to police, Vishal called Awais at his house and killed him there in Bhullar village in the limits of Bambanwala police. The police have arrested the accused. besides beight drug peddlers on Tuesday.

