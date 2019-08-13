close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

Child electrocuted in TT Singh

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: A three-year-old child was electrocuted at Kamalia on Sunday. According to Rescue-1122, a son and a daughter of Abdul Razaq of Zeeshan Colony were present on the roof of their house when accidentally Hafeezullah, 3, and his sister Naila Parveen, 13, touched a high intensity wire of the Fesco that was passing close to their roof.

