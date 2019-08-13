One-day army captain Ruba Rafiq dies

KARACHI: A 15-year old cancer patient Ruba Rafiq, who was made an honourary soldier by the Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, has passed away.

The Make-A-Wish girl Ruba Rafiq who became Pakistan Army Captain for a day on March 27, 2019 diagnosed with cancer but her passion to join the army could not be defeated by the fatal disease. The foundation supported to fulfill her most cherish wish of becoming a soldier.

Ishtiaq Baig, President, Make-A-Wish Founding Pakistan, expressed his sorrow with the bereaved family and thanked the army chief for fulfilling her last wish that brought happiness during the last days of her life.