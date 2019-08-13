Four shot dead in Bannu

BANNU: Four persons, including a woman, were shot dead and a woman sustained injuries in firing over a trivial issue in the limits of the Mirakhel Police Station on Tuesday. YThe family of Ghafoor Shah was playing music at home in Kotka Abdullah locality while the rival party tried to stop them from doing so. In the meantime, they exchanged hot words over the loud music and allegedly opened fire on them, leaving five persons, including a passerby and woman, died on the spot.