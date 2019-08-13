Scotland Yard on alert ahead of big anti-Modi protest

LONDON: The Metropolitan Police is on alert ahead of a major anti-Indian government protest in London after Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 ending the special status of Kashmir

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Special Adviser on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as ‘Black Day’ holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

A spokesman for Scotland Yard said it was aware of the planned protest at noon on August 15 and had policing arrangements in place. Intelligence reports suggest that the number of protestors will be in thousands – making it the biggest ever protest against India in Britain – but the police refused to discuss the number of police on duty.

A source shared that more than 200 police officers will be on duty to maintain the crowd and prevent any road blockings and clashes. The August 15 protest will be joined by diaspora communities from all political parties, uniting them rarely for the issue of Kashmir. Two pro-Khakistan Sikh groups and secular Indian organisations will be in attendance at the protest.

In a statement, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser, who will himself attend the protest, said it was moral obligation of all to speak up for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were living in difficult circumstances under the Nazi-like regime of Narendra Modi.

Pro-Modi Indian groups had initially announced to hold a counter demonstration but changed their plans after realising that pro-Kashmir protesters will be huge in numbers and things could spiral out of control. One of the groups shared on Tuesday that it was still considering to go ahead with the counter-demonstration but was not sure. Dozens of Kashmiri and Pakistani groups have announced to attend the protest outside the Indian High Commission, near London High Court.

The outrage against India’s revocation of Article 370 is so huge that a few nationalist Kashmiri groups, seen to be close to Indian establishment, have also announced to join the protest and have already held three demonstrations at the same venue. Student societies from various universities in London spent Tuesday preparing banners and placards for the ‘Black Day protest’.

Kashmir groups have made arrangements from Birmingham, Luton, Bradford, Manchester and Nottingham to take part in the protest. Private transport has been arranged for the day of protests against Modi’s government. It’s estimated that around 10 thousand people will attend the protest.

Indian High Commission has seen been the centre of demonstrations against India after the BJP formed government. Kashmir and Indian groups have held protests at the venue regularly against human rights abuses against minorities in India. Sikh groups have assembled here regularly calling for the release of Sikh prisoners. Indian groups have used the venue to condemn the rise of Hindutva ideology and fascism under Modi regime.

Protesters in London will be holding signs expressing solidarity with Kashmiris after India scrapped the region's special constitutional status. On August 5, the government of Narendra Modi revoked Article 370 of India's constitution, rescinding years of autonomy enjoyed by the Indian-Held Kashmir. Since the move, mobile phone networks, landlines and internet access have all been cut off.