Woman, youth hit to death by truck

LAHORE: A woman and a youth were crushed to death by a speeding truck in the limits of Badamibagh police here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Haneefan Bibi, 65, and Usman, 25. They were on their way on a bike when a rashly driven truck hit them near Mawacha Stop Ring Road, Badami Bagh. They were rushed to a local hospital where they were pronounced brought dead. Police shifted the bodies to morgue. Meanwhile, two bike riders got serious injuries when their bikes collided with each other while violating traffic signal at Faisal Chowk.