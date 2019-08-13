close
Wed Aug 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

5,000 cops perform Eid duty

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2019

LAHORE: At least 5,000 policemen performed duty on Chand Raat and Eid on Sunday and Monday. Six SPs, 32 DSPs and 84 inspectors performed security duty. There were 4,533 Masajid in the City which were categorised according to their sensitivity. There were 278 Masajid in category “A”, 832 in category “B” and 3,423 Masajid in category “C” which were provided security for Eid prayers. Eid prayers were offered in 193 open areas of the City as well which were provided with full security.

Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were high alert and ensured complete checking of citizens at Masajid and other places.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan