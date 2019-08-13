5,000 cops perform Eid duty

LAHORE: At least 5,000 policemen performed duty on Chand Raat and Eid on Sunday and Monday. Six SPs, 32 DSPs and 84 inspectors performed security duty. There were 4,533 Masajid in the City which were categorised according to their sensitivity. There were 278 Masajid in category “A”, 832 in category “B” and 3,423 Masajid in category “C” which were provided security for Eid prayers. Eid prayers were offered in 193 open areas of the City as well which were provided with full security.

Police Jawans of Special Security Unit (SSU), Anti Riot Force (ARF), Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit were high alert and ensured complete checking of citizens at Masajid and other places.