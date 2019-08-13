Eid celebrated with simplicity in solidarity with Kashmiris

Rawalpindi: Like other cities, Eidul Azha was celebrated in Rawalpindi with simplicity in solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren and sisters who were under siege by the Indian occupational forces.

Eid prayer congregations were held at various places, including the historic Liaquat Bagh, Shamsabad Park Murree Road, Rawalpindi Medical College Ground, Jamia Masjid-al-Azim Quaid-e-Azam Colony, Masjid Khalid Bin Majeed Pindora, Jamia Masjid Wapda Colony Mareer Hassan, Jamia Masjid Farooq-e-Azam Girja Road, Jamia Masjid Khulfa-e-Rashdeen Khayaban-e-Sir Syed, and Chungi Number 22 Rawalpindi Cannt.

Over 5,000 policemen performed security duty under a security plan chalked out for peaceful observance of Eid ul Azha. Elite Force, Mohafiz Squad and Special Branch personnel along with ladies police and police national volunteers were also part of contingents deployed to provide security to the faithful offering Eid prayers.

The decision to celebrate Eid with simplicity has been followed by various national leaders as Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Chairman PPP Bilawal Zardari arrived in Azad Jammu and Kashmir''s (AJK) capital Muzaffarabad to show support and love for Kashmiris.