NBDP to support SME businesses

KARACHI: National Business Development Program (NBDP) is joining hands with consultancy services for the development and update of prefeasibility studies on small and medium enterprises (SME) businesses, a document said.

The PSDP-funded project aims to facilitate availability of standardised information on investment opportunities in Pakistan for small and medium businesses.

Development of prefeasibility studies on potential areas of investments in small and medium sized businesses is a hallmark of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). Currently, there are over 200 prefeasibility studies available, which are utilised by a large number of interested individuals across the country and overseas.

These prefeasibility studies provide overview of the project, required investment, production process, costs, and revenues in a standard, easy to understand format.

NBDP was developed by SMEDA to expedite SME growth in the country by undertaking diverse support activities for them. NBDP is mandated to provide this support and help SMEs grow by increasing their local and global competitiveness.

SMEs constitute more than 90 percent of all business enterprises of Pakistan. These enterprises have to face multitude of constraints which restrict their growth potential. To overcome these constraints, these SMEs need support in business functions like finance, marketing, technology, training, regulations, business counselling, etc.

The consultants will develop new prefeasibility studies as well as update SMEDA’s existing studies.