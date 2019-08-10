Australian universities become battleground over HK protests

SYDNEY: Tensions in Hong Kong have rippled across Australian universities, as supporters of the pro-democracy protests have been targeted and harassed by “patriotic” mainland students — with the tacit backing of Beijing.

Public rallies and other acts of solidarity have been staged at several campuses during the Asian financial hub´s two months of civil unrest, including the emergence of “Lennon walls” plastered with sticky notes extolling the virtues of free speech and democracy.

But that has angered some mainland Chinese students, who have physically confronted protestors, torn down message boards and demanded universities provide a “pure study environment” free of political messages that “insult” their homeland.

Video from a small pro-democracy rally at Monash University on Tuesday shows a man aggressively shouting at students and manhandling someone who tried to step in, while a companion films the confrontation.

“We wear masks because we know they will take photos and put it online on their social network sites and they try to find who (we) are,” said 23-year-old student James, who witnessed the skirmish. He said several students who participated had their details published online and at least one had been the target of harassment, including anonymous phone calls.

Nationalist activists listed a pro-Hong Kong demonstrator´s home address in Melbourne on the popular messaging app WeChat, and discussed reporting mainland-born Chinese who supported the students to Beijing authorities for “welfare” when they get home.

At the University of Queensland in Brisbane, a handful of hard-hatted students held its latest demonstration on Friday in support of friends and family back home.

Student activist Drew Pavlou, who has supported the campus protests, was told to “be careful” and received messages from someone who knew his name, claimed to know his whereabouts and threatened to “kill his family”.

“We´re quite afraid for our personal safety on campus and even in Brisbane or going back to Hong Kong, because we fear we might get targeted,” said Jacob Yiu, a 21-year-old protest organiser at UQ. “Probably the Hong Kong government — even the Chinese government — know what we´ve been doing here, (and might) try to detain us, and we´re quite scared of that.”

Tensions have also been felt in New Zealand, with scuffles flaring at the University of Auckland.