Sun Aug 11, 2019
AFP
August 11, 2019

Blast rocks Copenhagen police station

World

STOCKHOLM: An explosion rocked a Copenhagen police station in the early hours Saturday, causing damage but no injuries just days after a similar blast at the national tax agency.

The glass entrance doors were shattered and debris was scattered on the ground outside, images showed. The cause of the explosion was not yet known, police said. The blast occurred at 3:18 am (0118 GMT) in the Norrebro neighbourhood, near the Osterbro district where a powerful explosion late Tuesday caused severe damage to the tax agency headquarters. “It´s too early to say whether there is any connection (with the explosion at the tax agency) but that is something we are looking into,” Copenhagen deputy police inspector Rasmus Agerskov Schultz told news agency Ritzau.

