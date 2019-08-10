Panama former president acquitted of espionage, corruption

PANAMA CITY: Panama´s ex-president Ricardo Martinelli was acquitted on charges of spying on political foes and misappropriation of public funds in a court decision Friday.

The case marked the first time a Panamanian former president was tried in criminal court.

The 67-year-old supermarket tycoon was accused of spying on some 150 opponents between 2012 and 2014 as well as using state resources in the pursuit, including $13 million in equipment which subsequently disappeared.

Martinelli “is found not guilty,” said Raul Vergara, one of three judges on the tribunal.

Shouts of joy from Martinelli´s supporters rang out in the courtroom after the verdict was read.

“Thank you to my lawyers, thank you to the Panama authorities, this was a criminal conspiracy,” Martinelli told journalists and supporters.

After his release, Martinelli held a small party at one of his luxurious properties.

Martinelli — who was president from 2009-14 and fled to Miami in 2015 to avoid arrest — claims he was a victim of political persecution by the government of his successor Juan Carlos Varela, a former political ally.

Prosecutors had asked for an “exemplary” sentence of 21 years to set a precedent for corruption cases in Panama.

The sentence would be justified due to the former leader´s rank when the alleged offenses took place, prosecutor Ricaurte Gonzalez said.

Martinelli was also accused of helping embezzle $45 million from a government school lunch program.

He was extradited from the United States in June 2018 and held for a year in pre-trial detention before he was released to house arrest two months ago.