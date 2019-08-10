England’s WC plans hit by player spat, injuries

LONDON: England’s World Cup build-up has been disrupted by a spat between Ben Te’o and Mike Brown and a clutch of injury withdrawals before Sunday’s Test against Six Nations champions Wales.

A Rugby Football Union spokesman confirmed there was an “altercation” during a social event at the squad’s heat and humidity training camp in Italy last week.

As a result, Te’o and Brown were dropped from the squad for Sunday’s visit of Wales to Twickenham in a match staged 24 hours before head coach Eddie Jones finalises his 31-man World Cup squad.

Despite the RFU’s earlier admission, Jones bizarrely replied when asked about the incident: “No, I’m not able to confirm that. I’m not able to confirm. I think I’ve answered the question.”

Plans for the opening warm-up Test against Warren Gatland’s team have been disturbed by injuries to centre Henry Slade, flanker Sam Underhill and wing Ruaridh McConnochie.

A day after naming the starting XV, Jones was forced into a significant reshuffle, including to the back row, where the experiment of deploying opensides Underhill and Tom Curry in tandem will have to be delayed.

Slade (knee), Underhill (toe) and McConnochie (hip) have been ruled out, so Jonathan Joseph, Joe Cokanasiga and Lewis Ludlum have been propelled into the starting XV.

Facing an experimental side picked by the 59-year-old head coach is Wales’s strongest available XV, including 13 starters from the Grand Slam-clinching victory over Ireland in March.

Jones, however, shrugged off the mounting problems as ideal for this stage of tournament preparation.