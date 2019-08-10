Starc welcomes competition in Aussie bowling unit

PERTH: Mitchell Starc, the Australian pacer, welcomed the jostling for places in the bowling unit after he and Josh Hazlewood had to sit out of the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

The pace trio of Pat Cummins, Peter Siddle and James Pattinson bowled with discipline and penetration, while Nathan Lyon ran through England’s batting order in the second essay as Australia took a 1-0 lead in the Ashes with a comfortable 251-run win.

Incidentally, Starc had taken a 10-wicket haul for the match against Sri Lanka in Canberra, earlier in the year. However, Australia have looked at tinkering with their bowling combinations based on conditions during the ongoing tour of England. “We’re here to win the Ashes,” Starc said on Friday. “We’re not just here to make it on the park. We want to win this Ashes. Whether that’s a different bowling attack each game, or the same through five Test matches, it’s pretty exciting. It makes Josh and I have to work that bit harder to try and make it back as well, which I think you want from a whole squad,” he added.

Starc was also happy for his teammate, Pattinson, who returned to the Test arena after a gap of more than three years. The fiery fast bowler has been laid low by a string of career-threatening back injuries. In October 2017, the Australian camp decided that the pacer would undergo a spinal surgery in a bid to fix the issue. The surgery involved grafting from the paceman’s hip in order to add it to the vertebrae with screws.

“It’s awesome to see Jimmy (Pattinson) back after what he’s been through and I guess similarly what Pat Cummins has been through previously.”