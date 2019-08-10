Gondal Prince runs away with Eid Cup

LAHORE: The 5th day summer meeting of Lahore Race Club saw a grand upset in its Saturday-scheduled run when Gondal Prince showing resilience and great endurance won the Eid Cup here at the racecourse.

The upset win was not easy for Gondal Prince when the favouirte was Jaharra, which was nowhere near the top three. However, neck and neck fight was unleashed by Conquest. It was not wrong to say that it was a near miss for Conquest, which came second when it was expected for a fluke. The races started with the win for Qamar Choice which was followed by Zaoq-e-Yakeen at second place and Chamak at third in the first conquest which did not have marked favourites.

The second race had Sheeba taking control from the word go in yet another upset of the day. It was expected for a place which was taken by Hockey Star. Favourite Turab Prince slipped to third place.

In the third race, Big Foot had a stride big enough to land ahead of all the favourites to record another upset. Two of the race’s pree-assessment favourites Bhu Jee for win position and Nice One for a place secured second and third slots respectively.

In the fourth race, Neeli De Malika was favourite and it lived up to the expectations. Similarly, the second place was secured by Sarai Norang, which too an a surprise for all while King Queen, which was believed to be second , got the third position.

The fifth race of the day was Eid Cup and favourite was Jharra. But Gondal Prince stunned everyone by winning the cup after a close competition with yet another favourite Conquest. The latter second place winner was followed by Sparking at third spot.The final race of the day saw Jan-e-Fida getting the first position and it was expected for this performance while Natalia as expected was second and After Hero was third, which was a surprise.