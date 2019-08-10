Ex-MNA Sarfaraz Khan passes away

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TAKHT BHAI: Former parliamentarian Sarfaraz Khan has passed away. He was 97.
His funeral prayer was offered in Hathiyan village and was attended by people from all walks of life. He was elected as the Member National Assembly (MNA) in 1967. Later he joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and was elected as Senator in 1977.
