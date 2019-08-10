close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
Ex-MNA Sarfaraz Khan passes away

TAKHT BHAI: Former parliamentarian Sarfaraz Khan has passed away. He was 97.

His funeral prayer was offered in Hathiyan village and was attended by people from all walks of life. He was elected as the Member National Assembly (MNA) in 1967. Later he joined the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and was elected as Senator in 1977.

