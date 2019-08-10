close
Sun Aug 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

6 die in Kohistan road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 11, 2019

MANSEHRA: Six persons, including a child, were killed when a Rawalpindi-bound motorcar plunged into a ravine in Changal area of Lower Kohistan on Saturday.

“We have retrieved all six bodies from the ditch and shifted them to the Civil Hospital in Pattan,” Mohammad Salman Khan, the district police officer Lower Kohistan, told reporters. Three of the dead were identified as Muhammad Imran, Inayatullah and Asghar Deen, residents of Lower Dir. Police officials said the car, which was on its way to Rawalpindi from Gilgit via Karakoram Highway, fell into the ravine after the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp curve.

