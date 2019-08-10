Two brothers die in accident

OKARA: Two brothers died in a road accident nearJorian Bridge on theNational Highway on Saturday.

Muhammad Kaleem and his brother Idrees of Lahore were going on a pick-up when a truck hit their vehicle. As a result, both brothers died on the spot while three others sustained injuries.

ABDUCTED BOY RECOVERED: A boy who was abducted six days ago was recovered by police on Saturday.

Shahzad was abducted by two accused from Niazabad. Now he is recovered by the police from Dijkot. The kidnappers drew Rs 100,000 from the boy’s account and snatched Rs 104,000 also. The police have registered a case and started investigation.

GIRL, HER BROTHER DROWN: A girl and her brother fell in Rajbah on Saturday.

Robina and her brother Mian Khan were crossing a bridge of the Rajbah when Robina slipped and fell in the Rajbah. On seeing this, hr brother also jumped in the Rajbah to save his sister. Rescue 1122 divers rushed to the spot and started searching both of them.

EIGHT HELD WITH LIQUOR: Police on Saturday arrested eight drug pushers.

The police arrested Safdar with 330 grams charas, Shaukat Ali with 200 litres liquor, Khalid with 18 litres liquor, Shafqat Ali with 19 litres liquor, Azhar Ali with 25 litres liquor, Istakhar with 25 litres liquor and Muhammad Asif with 18 litres liquor. The police have registered cases.

HOUSE LOOTED: A house was looted at 52/3R village on Saturday.

Accused Pervez, Nisara and their accomplices entered the house of Sobia and allegedly took away cash and other valuables. Cantt police have registered a case.