Govt to protect rights of overseas Pakistanis: governor

TOBA TEK SINGH: Punjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that the government will protect the rights of oversees Pakistanis as they are the asset of the country.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of an office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission at the District Council Complex on Saturday, the Punjab governor said that oversees Pakistanis were the asset as they send their money to Pakistan by earning money with hard work. He said that the offices of the OPC had been set up across the province and they would promptly resolve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis specially regarding the grabbing of their properties by extortionists and land grabbers. He said that provincial government would ensure provision of clean water to each citizen in Punjab. OPC chairman Mian Naveed Alam, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, Punjab PTI vice president Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, DC Mohsin Rashid and DPO Waqar Qureshi were also present.

Earlier, talking to media at Rajana, Ch Sarwar said that the government would not rest until the disputed status of the Indian Held Kashmir would not be restored. He said whole the world had expressed serious concern over the recent actions taken by the Indian government against the innocent Kashmiris of the Indian Held Kashmir. He said that the Pakistani nation was united in favour of the Kashmiri freedom fighters. He added that not a single case had been filed against any opposition leader in the NAB and the all the cases being faced by the PML-N leadership were those which were made by the PPP government and those faced by the PPP leadership were made by the PML-N government. He said if the NAB had been run under the government’s direction, it had never been arrested any of the PTI sitting ministers in corruption cases.

He said that his Sarwar Foundation had an aim to provide clean water to the citizens in all urban and rural areas of Punjab and hundreds of costly modern filtration water plants were being installed in the districts. He also inaugurated a modern lab in his Sarwar Foundation Hospital at Rajana.